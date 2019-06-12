Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Super Falcons on the victory over South Korea at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons beat their South Korea counterpart 2-0 in their second match played on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons had earlier lost 3-0 to Norway in their opening match few days ago, but they bounced back to winning ways to brighten their chances of reaching the second round.

According to Buhari, in a tweet, “I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory.”

