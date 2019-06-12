Asisat Oshoala scored for Nigeria

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Super Falcons on the victory over South Korea at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in France.

The Super Falcons beat their South Korea counterpart 2-0 in their second match played on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons had earlier lost 3-0 to Norway in their opening match few days ago, but they bounced back to winning ways to brighten their chances of reaching the second round.

According to Buhari, in a tweet, “I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory.”