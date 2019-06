President Muhammad Buhari has announced the change of the name of the National Stadium, Abuja to MKO Abiola Stadium.

Buhari made this pronouncement during his speech at the Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

June 12 was on Monday officially declared as Democracy Day as a mark of honour to Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp