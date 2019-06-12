Musician, actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola showers love on her baby girl Leila as she turns 10 today.

The mum of one and multi talented super star took to Instagram to post pictures of her daughter with the caption:

It’s Leyla Day 🎉🎉🎉🎉. This time 10 years ago I 3 days into Labour with my Angel and now,10 years after I’m super Grateful to God for giving me the best gift I have ever received. I also need to commend my Ovaries for doing a good job 😂😂😂. I wish her dad was here but he’s definitely watching her as an angel🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Happy birthday to my princess Leyla 🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁🎉🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🎊🎊🎊🎊❤️❤️❤️.

