Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North) has assured his constituents of better days ahead by hitting the ground running.

Akwashiki made the pledge on Wednesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday on his service delivery plans.

The legislator assured that he would pursue people-oriented bills at the red chambers.

Akwashiki, the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, said “what my constituents saw when I was in the state House of Assembly is just a tip of the iceberg. I will do more and they will see a lot of positive changes.

“First and foremost, let me use this opportunity to thank God for the gift of life, guidance and protection and for ensuring my successful inauguration into the National Assembly.

“I have been in office for a quite number of years now and my people have seen what I have done towards bettering their lives.

“I want to assure them of better days ahead and by God’s grace, I will do more than what I have been doing before to change their lives positively.’’

He promised not to disappoint people of the senatorial district in the interest of development.

“I will not disappoint my people as I will also do my best towards ensuring that their lives are improved.

“I will be the voice of the voiceless and to ensure that my senatorial and national interest are protected for the benefit of all,’’ Akwashiki added.

Besides, he assured the people of inclusive, effective, sound and quality representation to bring the much needed dividends of democracy to their door steps.

He however solicited for prayers, fruitful advice and support to enable him succeed.

