The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, on behalf of the African Union Sports Council (Region 2), has signed an agreement with First Legendary Investment Limited to raise desired funds.

Alaba Balogun, Assistant Director of Press in the ministry, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the funds are for the Council to implement programmes.

He said the programmes are in Nigeria and across the rest 15 West African countries and the funds would be for the successful implementation of the strategic Plan of 2017 to 2024.

Balogun, in the statement, added that the ministry’s Permanent Secretary and Chairperson, AUSC Region 2, Olusade Adesola, praised and commended the partnership between the Council and the investment company.

“I hope this agreement will ensure a most enduring implementation of AUSC Region 2 programmes in Nigeria and across the 15 West African countries as laid down in the AUSC Strategic Plan of 2017 to 2024,” he quoted Adesola as saying.

The statement further disclosed that Adesola spoke during the signing of Agreement between AUSC Region 2 and First Legendary Investments Limited.

While explaining further on the agreement’s benefits, the Permanent Secretary said he was optimistic about the partnership on the basis of the company’s objective.

“I am optimistic based on the fact that First Legendary Investments Limited will raise funds for AUSC to execute sports programmes in line with international best practices,” Adesola had said.

The Permanent Secretary restated his assurances and confidence that with the antecedents and pedigree of Mainasara Iloh, the Chairman/CEO of First Legendary Investments Limited, the agreement would be enduring.

“It will be an enduring and sustainable partnership which will make for rapid sports development in West Africa, which is under the auspices of AUSC Region 2.”

He also said the funded sports programmes would make for peace, unity, social inclusion, regional integration and socio-economic development in the countries.

“This is as outlined in the goals of the African Union (AU) through the medium of Sports.”

Iloh, while speaking, said his company’s collaboration and partnership with AUSC Region 2 would bring about tremendous goodwill to launch AUSC into a better position of sports development in West Africa.

“Beside opening the vista of expanding its corporate aspirations and visions, this agreement will also provide a window for an alternative source of addressing youth unemployment by engaging them in productive sports activities for their socio-economic empowerment.”

Iloh added that the task of fund raising by his company for AUSC Region 2 for four years was also categorised into other areas of cooperation between the two bodies.

“These are Branding, Sponsorship Servicing and Capacity Building.“

In his remarks, the General Manager, AUSC Region 2, Caleb Gidado, said he was optimistic that in no distant time the agreement would witness the presentation of a sponsorship package.

“This will be in cash and kind for the AUSC Region 2 to implement its sports programmes.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

