Barcelona women’s new striker, Asisat Oshoala scored for Nigeria’s Super Falcons in their second game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France on Wednesday

Oshoala struck in the 75th minute, following an assist by Chidinma Okeke to give Nigeria their second goal.

Nigeria had been gifted the first goal by Korea’s Kim Doyeon in the 29th minute in the match played at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. Onome Ebi for Nigeria had her shot towards goal blocked by the Koreans, but Doyeon had the misfortune of putting the rebound in her own net, in the match refereed by Anastasia Pustovoytova from the Russian Federation.

The Nigerian women coached by Thomas Dennerby now have three points and go third in Group A, after losing the first game against Norway 0-3.

Hosts France and Norway will play later today. France beat Norway 4-0 in the opening match on Saturday.

