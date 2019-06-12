Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has unveiled his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations coming up in Egypt.

Headlining the list released by the Nigeria tactician is Genk forward, Mbwana Samatta, Farid Mussa of Tenerife in Spain and Erasto Nyoni of Simba Sporting Club.

Other notable inclusions are Simba Sporting Club keeper, Aishi Manula, Simon Msuva of Difaä El Jadid, Morocco and John Bocco who plays for Simba Sporting Club.

The Taifa Stars are drawn in Group C alongside Kenya, Algeria and Senegal.

The East Africans will open their AFCON 2019 campaign against the Terenga Lions of Senegal on June 23.

The team has lined up two international friendly games in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

They will lock horns with the tournament’s host nation, Egypt on Thursday before trying Zimbabwe for size on Saturday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC),Metacha Mhata (Mbao FC) and Aron Kalambo (TZ Prisons).

Defenders: Hassan Ramadan (Nkana FC), Vincent Phillipo (Mbao FC), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC) and Agrey Moris (Azam FC)

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petrojet FC), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Tenerife) and Yahya Zayd (Ismailia).

Forwards: Rashid Mandawa (BDF), Mbwana Samatta (Genk), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Saoura), John Bocco (Simba SC), Abdillanie Mussa (Blackpool) and Simon Msuva (Difaä El Jadid).

