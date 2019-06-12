Segun Adewole

Fast-rising actress, Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to a video in which singer MC Galaxy confessed that her going nude on his Instagram live video was planned by both of them.

Few months ago, MC Galaxy received backlashes after the actress appeared on his Instagram live video in nothing but her pant and bra. According to the actress, she didn’t realise what she was doing because she was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident drew lots of reactions from Nigerians who found it embarrassing. According to them, the actress must have done what she did for fame or to trend on social media.

Weeks later, Etinosa became a household name and even bagged some endorsement deals due to the controversy generated by the video.

Earlier today, MC Galaxy was on Hip TV where he was asked questions concerning the live video. The singer responded by confessing that all what happened was a planned work between him and Etinosa Idemudia.

Reacting to the confession by MC Galaxy in the interview, Etinosa dissociated herself from his claim. According to her, if not that she was on the influence of alcohol, she won’t have acted the way she did. She shared the screenshots seen below to rubbish the claims made by MC Galaxy.

