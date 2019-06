A 34-year-old Salihu Danladi representing Ilesha Gwanara constituency of Baruten Local Government Area has been elected as the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Danladi was elected unopposed.

Danladi was elected after Saheed Popoola, the only returning member in the Assembly nominated Danladi as the Speaker and was seconded by Haliru Danbaba.

He was thereafter adopted by all the members of the Assembly.

