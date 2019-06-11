Felix Owolabi, an ex-international has urged the Super Falcons to ensure that they build the team’s confidence and play confidently in their next match against South Korea at the ongoing 2019 France FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Felix Owolabi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Nigeria national women’s team started their campaign at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on a disappointing note as they were beaten 3-0 by Norway on Saturday night.

All three goals by the former world champions were scored in the first half as the Super Falcons failed to get their acts right in the first 45 minutes.

The team will play against South Korea on June 12.

Owolabi said: “They lost confidence when things was going `south’, they need to ensure that they build up their confidence level; in football or any other game of life you never say never.

“They will have to rise above whatever happens on the pitch, and also they should re-strategise and do the needful.”

The former Green Eagles players said the team should also have a feasible backup plan in their next match.

“They got destabilised against Norway, they should have a backup plan that will work for the team should they have to,’’ he said.

