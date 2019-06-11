Mr Femi Ogunbamiwo, the General Manager of Osun Waste Management Agency, says embalmment of dead bodies at home is dangerous to human health.

Ogunbamiwo said this while delivering a lecture on “The Role of Individual in the Control of Environmental Pollution” at a forum to mark the 2019 World Environment Day on Tuesday in Ikire, Osun state.

The lecture was organised by Shepherd For Health, Environment, Advocacy and Development Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Ogunbamiwo said burying dead bodies or embalming them in residential areas could trigger diseases which could cause more deaths.

He said since the cause of such deaths could not be ascertained most times, it would not be the best to embalm or bury such dead bodies at home.

The General Manager said though embalming or burying dead bodies at home was an old tradition it could be stopped due to its health implications.

Ogunbamimo urged people to always make use of the mortuary to preserve their dead bodies while burying them in burial grounds.

He also urged farmers to desist from using chemicals in preserving their crops, saying this is dangerous to human health.

Ogunbamimo urged the people to be environmentally conscious and practise environmental friendly activities.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Olaniyan Babatunde, the CEO of the NGO, urged residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate tree cutting and embrace tree planting.

Babatunde also urged the people to explore and invest in renewable energy to preserve the environment.

Mr Tunde Abioye, the Programme Manager of the NGO, said the objective of the organisation was to educate and enlighten the populace.

Abioye said the NGO was saddled with the responsibility of promoting cleaner, greener and healthier environment.

