By Funmilola Olukomaiya

New fast and reliable delivery service rescues Lagosians from ‘wahala’.

At present, one of the most significant issue facing the courier industry in Nigeria is the unreliable services rendered.

One too many times, ineffectiveness on the part of delivery companies have been a major source of disappointment to what should have been a smooth transaction between Lagosians.

Now, on the effort to ensure quick delivery, one of Nigeria’s customer based startup, Daisies courier as come up with an excellent standard of service whilst delivering on time.

The launch of the service will facilitate fast and reliable deliveries within the congested city of Lagos in order to maintain an unparalleled feat every day of the week.

Soon, this new courier start up Daises, will be the talk of the town.

