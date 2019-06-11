New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in the Senators-elect of the 9th Assembly to pave way for legislative business to begin.

Lawan had earlier defeated Ali Ndume by a landslide to emerge the new Senate President, while he will be assisted by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who emerged the Deputy Senate President.

The Senate President asked the Clark of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to administer the Oath of Office on the Senators-elect.

The senators-elect were sworn-in at exactly 2:13pm as they took the Oath of Office.

