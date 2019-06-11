The Cross River Police Command has arrested a 400 level student of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Calabar for alleged possession of firearms and belonging to a cult group.

Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, said this in a release on Tuesday in Calabar.

She added that the suspect, (name withheld) was arrested by a team of Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping unit of the police on patrol.

According to Ugbo, items recovered from the suspect included one locally fabricated revolver pistol, two live 33mm ammunition, seven compressed weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, Aiye secret cult regalia and a pair of military camouflage.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, adding that investigation has commenced into the incident.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

