The Deputy Director, Publicity and Public Relations, at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, Ms. Caroline Embu, has been appointed as the new Plateau Coordinator of the corps.

A statement by Ms. Jennifer Laha, spokesperson of the NYSC in Plateau, indicated that Embu took over from Mr Abdulsalam Alhassan, who has been redeployed to the Community Development Service (CDS), section of the corps at its headquarters.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Jos, quoted the new coordinator, who assumed duty on June 6, as soliciting the cooperation of staff and the Plateau government to enable her succeed in the assignment.

