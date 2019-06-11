Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege are currently battling for the Deputy Senate President position.

About 107 lawmakers have already begun voting to choose from the duo.

Omo-Agege represents Delta Central Senatorial District, while Ike Ekweremadu represents Enugu-West.

Voting is expected to end before 1.30pm.

Omo-Agege was nominated as the deputy senate president by Katsina-North senator-elect, Ahmed Babba Kaita.

The nomination was seconded by Abdullahi Sabe of Niger-North.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

