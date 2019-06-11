A commercial motorcyclist, Kamalideen Muraini, has allegedly stabbed two of his colleagues with a knife and inflicted life threatening wounds.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Muraini, 29, who resides at No 21, Alli Lateef St., Ifo in Ogun, is charged with causing grievous harm, conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that the defendant with others still at large, committed the offence on May 8, at Okada Park, Moshalasi, Alagbado a suburb of Lagos.

Samuel alleged that the defendant stabbed Ezekiel Olayiwola and Muritala Lawal with a knife during an altercation which caused the victims life threatening injuries.

He alleged that Muraini conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by bringing two soldiers to constitute nuisance and cause trouble at the park.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of section 245, 173, 411 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 245 prescribes a seven-year jail term for offenders if convicted while 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for any convicted offender for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.A. Abina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 25, for mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

