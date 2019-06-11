MC Galaxy buys Tspize a benz

MCG Empire ceo Mc Galaxy buys music producer Tspize a benz five years after he helped him produce his hit single ”Sekem”.

Galaxy says he couldn’t pay the fee for the production in full then, but now everything has changed for good. He wrote:

Five year ago I did not have the full money to pay him for the production of “sekem” but five years later God has blessed me so much so I decided to Appreciate my brother @tspize with a benz C 300❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you bro and more to come Amen 💵💵. S/O to @ivd001 🙏

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

