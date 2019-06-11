The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) announced today that the UTME cut-off marks for admission into Federal universities in the 2019/2020 session shall be 160.

The decision was announced Tuesday at the 19th policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions, which held at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State.

The board also approved 140 as minimum UTME score for admission into private universities while 120 was set for public polytechnics and 110 scores were approved as the lowest score for admission into private polytechnics.

