A social media influencer who goes by the name Pamilerin Adegoke was slapped by DMW’s singer Peruzzi for an old tweet about the musician.

Although Peruzzi has come out to apologise for physically assaulting Pamilerin, Nigerian Police ACP, Yomi Shogunle has stated that social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, can make lots of money from being slapped.

Yomi Shogunle took to Twitter to advice Pamilerin on what to do to ensure he gets Justice.

He tweeted:

“Do you know that you can make millions of £ € $ ₦ from being slapped?

Talk to the police and your lawyers. YsGuide”.

Read the full gist about how Pamilerin was slapped by Peruzzi in Bayelsa State over a series of tweets he shared back in January:

“what did I go to Bayelsa for, I had no idea I was going to come back to Lagos with a mini swollen eyes, all thanks to your fav for blessing me with that. I would have stayed in my Lagos and enjoy the traffic in peace.

After the event it was time to go back to Lagos and face traffic, I got into the bus that was taking us to Port Harcourt from Bayelsa, next thing I heard was, come down here, then I felt heavy hand pull me down.

All I could hear was, are you AYE(cult), I could not respond because I was lost in thought. What is happening I said to myself. Then this guy dragged me where Peruzzi was standing. Ohh, it’s you, I said to myself.

Next thing, your super star Peruzzi pulled me up with the help of his bouncer holding my hands, the next thing I heard was boom. Is that from THOR I said to myself. He started screaming, don’t you ever tweet about me again, you are mad, who do you think you are.

This continued to about 20 minutes, everyone around was shocked and dumbfounded, he said how on earth will I compare him with Teni ????He said he does not care, but this is you abusing me after 6 months.

Bearing in mind that I tweeted on the 6th January, 2019. When the whole comparison between himself and Teni surfaced online. I simply asked our gentleman not to compare himself that Teni has put in lot of work, so she deserved to be given her moment and credit“.

