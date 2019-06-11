About 358 House of Representatives-elect members are currently voting to elect either Femi Gbajabiamila or Mohammed Bago as the Speaker of the House.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, after presiding over the election in the Senate is now presiding over the election the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The roll-call showed that 358 members-elect were present to choose a Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

On the floor of the House, a lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, nominated Gbajabiamila for the position and seconded by Mrs Linda Ikpeazu.

Also, Abubakar Ahmad from Gombe State, nominated Bago from Niger State and was seconded by Mark Gbillah.

Gbajabiamila is favourite to emerge as Speaker as he has the full backing of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Voting is currently ongoing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

