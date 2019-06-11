The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has lauded the emergence of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, as the Deputy Senate President of the Ninth Assembly.

The party Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogheneluemu Imonina, on Tuesday in Warri, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to support Omo-Agege and leadership of the national assembly.

“The APC in Delta uses this medium to call on Nigerians, both partisans and non-partisans, to give Omo-Agege the necessary support to succeed in the new office entrusted unto him.

“Omo-Agege has been a loyal and supportive party member and a leader, who believes in the oneness of Nigeria, a just and egalitarian society.

“We believe that Omo-Agege will not fail Nigerians in his duties in the National Assembly.

“APC Delta will continue to give him the necessary supports for the good of the party, Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

