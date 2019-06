”Wonder Woman” crooner and DMW boss Davido teases fans with an upcoming album which he is yet to reveal the title, but he promises it will change our lives.

So anticipate a new project from OBO. On Instagram he shared a picture of him and his crew working and captioned the photo:

Sleepless nights because this Album gon change our lives !! Gotta make this deadline!! 🤞🏾

