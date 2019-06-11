A Karshi Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old scavenger, Bashir Bako to eight months in prison for stealing an IPhone and four wrappers.

Bako, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The Judge, Malam Anass Isah, sentenced Bako after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Isah, who did not give the convict an option of fine, warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court a housewife, Mrs Jummai Idris, alleged that the convict criminally entered her shop located in Mararaba, Nasarawa State and stole four wrappers, valued at N16,000 .

He also alleged that Mr David Kalma reported that the convict broke into his house in Karu and stole an IPhone, valued at N150,000.

Dauda said that all the stolen items were recovered from the convict when he was arrested on May 28.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code Law

