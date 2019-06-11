Reality tv star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shares a beautiful picture of her son with Kanye West via surrogacy.
The mom of 4 wrote ”Psalm Ye” on her page after she posted the picture of their son whom they welcomed on May 9th 2019.
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:16 pm
