Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is 11 months old and her mom cannot handle all this goodness just yet.

The rapper who is so excited about how fast her baby girl is growing everyday shared lovely pictures with the caption below:

My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine ,I’m fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️Thanks @offsetyrn .

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp