By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has defeated Senator Ike Ekweremadu to emerge the new Deputy Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

Omo-Agege polled 68 of the 105 vote cast to beat Ekweremadu, who got 37 votes.

The lawmaker polled 64.76 percent of the vote cast to floor Ekweremadu, who was aspiring to be Deputy Senate President for the second time.

Earlier, Omo-Agege was nominated for the Deputy Senate President position by Katsina-North senator, Ahmed Babba Kaita.

The nomination was seconded by Abdullahi Sabe of Niger-North.

Omo-Agege, while accepting his nomination, said he had no malice towards his colleagues and promised to assist Senate President Lawan if elected.

The lawmaker was accused of leading thugs to the Senate chambers to snatch the mace in protest of his suspension by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Ekweremadu was nominated by Enugu-North lawmaker, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, and supported by Rose Okoh of Cross-River North.

