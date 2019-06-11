By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday emerged the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives by an overwhelming victory, defeating Hon. Mohammed Bago from Niger State.

Gbajabiamila has been the favourite candidate and choice of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A total of 358 House of Representatives members cast their votes on the floor of the House.

Gbajabiamila polled 283 votes to defeat Bago, who got 76 votes, with one vote voided.

The lawmaker, who represents Surulere I Federal Constituency area of Lagos, won by a landslide, as he polled 79.05 percent of the votes cast.

Immediately Gbajabiamila exceeded 181 votes which he needed to emerge speaker, there was jubilation in the House as lawmakers congratulated him.

Gbajabiamila had contested the 2015 Speakership position and lost narrowly with nine votes to Yakubu Dogara, but this time around, the APC ensured that there was no faltering.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

