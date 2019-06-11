By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase from Plateau State has been elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wase was nominated by Hon. Sada Soni, from Katsina.

When the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made an announcement for another nomination there was none and Idris was declared the Deputy Speaker.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila emerges Speaker of 9th House of Representatives

Earlier, Femi Gbajabiamila, from Lagos had defeated Mohammed Bago from Niger State to emerge Speaker of the House.

He polled 283 votes to beat Bago, who scored 76 votes.

The Speaker and his deputy were sworn-in by the Clerk immediately as the entire House cheered them.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

