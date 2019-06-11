A 35 year-old Auto mechanic, Pamilerin Akinbola, on Tuesday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly defrauding Dele Igbasan of N500,000, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The defendant, of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud and conversion of other people’s property to personal use.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on April. 14 at Ayeka in Okitipupa Magisterial district obtained N500,000 from Igbasan under false pretences of buying him a fairly-used Toyota Camry car.

Orogbemi said that the defendant failed to deliver the car as promised and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 419 and 383, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunus, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N700,000 and a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction, must also show evidence of one year tax clearance paid to the state government.

He adjourned the case until June 27 for further hearing.

