Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Engr. Daramola Olufemi Olubunmi as the General Manager of Lagos State Public Works.

Olubunmi was born in Lagos on the 20 April, 1970. He is an indigene of Gboyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

He had his early education at Corona Primary School, Gbagada, Lagos between 1973 and 1980 and his Secondary education at Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State between 1980 and 1985.

He was at the University of Lagos, Akoka between 1985 and 1990 where he obtained B.Sc. in Civil Engineering.

Olubunmi was employed as a Senior Civil Engineer into Lagos State Public Works Corporation in January, 1995.

He spent the initial 8 years of his Public Service at the Lagos State Public Works Corporation where he was actively involved in Road Maintenance Work within the Metropolis and was later made the Asphalt plant Production Manager (1997-2003).

He was promoted Principal Engineer and later deployed to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Year 2003.

At the Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, he was in the Civil Engineering Department and served as Area Engineer (Eti-Osa) where he was involved in different Construction Projects such as Construction of Ajah-Badore Road, Badore; Construction of Ajiweh-Okun Ajah-Ogombo Road, Ogombo and Construction of Agungi-Ajiran Road amongst other road projects in the axis. In addition, he was amongst the supervising team that constructed the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

He was deployed to the Ministry of Transportation in August 2011 where he was involved in Junction Improvement works along Mobolaji Bank Anthony way among other proposals to ease traffic flow and junction improvement within the Metropolis.

On deployment back to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Year 2013, he was the Zonal Co-coordinator overseeing projects in Apapa, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, L/Mainland and Surulere Local Government Areas.

He was promoted to the post of Deputy Director in July, 2016 and presently serving as the Acting Director of the Road Construction Department in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Engr. Daramola is a Corporate member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and also a registered member of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is happily married with children.

