Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly as members-elect continue accreditation ahead of inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday.

All staff and visitors to the national assembly were critically checked before being allowed entry into the premises.

Those who could not identify themselves properly were turned back.

Meanwhile, there is presence of security operatives at strategic areas, while movement around designated areas for accreditation were limited.

Speaking to newsmen after his accreditation, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba State, said the process was going on smoothly.

On why PDP is keeping quiet on who to endorse for senate presidency, he said, “there is dignity in silence and mischief in noise making.”

Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano) also said the accreditation was going on without hindrance.

Gaya, who is in the race for the position of Deputy President of the Senate, denied stepping down as insinuated in some quarters.

The national assembly is a beehive of activities as preparations for the inauguration were on top gear.

Activities ranging from erecting of tent, renovation of structures and decoration are going on in mapped out areas to make the occasion colourful.

There is however, heightened tension as people are seen in clusters discussing their expectations of the day.

While some believe that it might not be much of a drama as witnessed in 2015, others say there could be surprises following Sen. Ali Ndume’s insistence to continue in the race and the long silence from the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

From the list released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are 62 APC senators-elect, 44 PDP-senators-elect and one Young Progressives Party(YPP) senator-elect, while two senatorial seats in Imo State are still outstanding.

