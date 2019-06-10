Five lawmakers of the Action Alliance, AA and one other from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the Imo State House of Assembly, have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The AA lawmakers who decamped were Mike Iheanaetu (Aboh Mbaise), Victor Onyewuchi (Owerri West), Ken Agbim (Ahiazu Mbaise) Lloyd Chukwuemeka (Owerri North) and Bruno Ukoha (Ezinihittte Mbaise). The other is Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano).

The lawmakers announced their defections in a letter they addressed to the Speaker and read by the clerk of the House during plenary on Monday.

It was learnt that the defection of Collins was to enable him to emerge the next Speaker of the Assembly.

