By Jennifer Okundia

DMW’s artiste and singer Peruzzi is trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. The 30 billion gang crew member reportedly slapped a guy named Pamilerin Adegoke for an old tweet he shared in January this year.

Pamilerin tweeted that Peruzzi released a single without featuring anyone in the song and so the music will not go far because the singer is not that good.

News making the rounds on social media reveals that Peruzzi ordered his bouncers to hold Pamilerin down before giving him a dirty slap on his face.

Pamilerin has since said he will get back at Peruzzi for the assault meted out on him.

See some reactions on twitter below…

Pamilerin, before meeting Peruzzi. pic.twitter.com/6AGIutfUho — Your Gist Partner (@GistPaddy) June 10, 2019

Guys are busy saying Peruzzi will never get a hit single, The one on pamilerin's face is what?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i0EC2EdYrr — Tomi 🇳🇬✌ (@_a_tomic) June 10, 2019

RT royzkingin: If Pamilerin can collect slap because he said Teni is better than Peruzzi, what will happen to me that said Victor AD is better than him? pic.twitter.com/GYuQD8N9ww — talentsarena (@talentsarena) June 10, 2019

I can see Peruzzi on his cheek 😂 pic.twitter.com/uwLaydpWHB — Sash Og (@beatbysash) June 10, 2019

Peruzzi's Upcoming album 1. Revenge

2. Coming thra

3. Pamilerin's arrival

4. Hold somebody ft. Bouncers

5. My Hand (pt1.)

6. Losing control

7. Pam! Pam! ft. Pamilerin

8. Champion slapper pic.twitter.com/2HNQoBUggb — DUMDUM_YUMYUM (@itz_dumsky) June 10, 2019

Pamilerin when he sees Peruzzi in his dreams pic.twitter.com/tOcBRvK8hu — Money Manny (@SledgeManny) June 10, 2019

Peruzzi: I'm looooosing control Slaps pam pam pic.twitter.com/NeEvV1HHQj — YOUNG LANDLORD 🇳🇬 (@maniackvng) June 10, 2019

*Peruzzi slaps Pamilerin for an old tweet* Valking remembering all his tweets about Dj cuppy Valking: pic.twitter.com/MyRxlr6HFn — Proper Ijebu boy🇳🇬 (@OsikoBolu) June 10, 2019

Peruzzi charging towards Pamilerin😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i7L6bj52Ej — Israel Ugochukwu Journalist (@JonalistIsrael) June 10, 2019

It's official, Peruzzi cannot blow without being Featured by someone lobatan…

Man had to get help before slapping. pic.twitter.com/GYvghTqDRT — Khulu_Evelyn ﺣَﻮَّﺍﺀ (@Hawwie_bee) June 10, 2019

Breaking News; Peruzzi still has more slaps to give out pic.twitter.com/ZogUVIaCMf — You-Know-Who [Brill] (@Itsbrill) June 10, 2019

There's a certain darkness to Peruzzi. Hated his energy whenever I've seen him physically. There's a palpable desperation to him. An entitlement that is never backed by output. It's too blatant. Stopped rating him when he said he deserved award over Teni. He lost focus. — Joey St. Louis (@JoeyAkan) June 10, 2019

That peruzzi is just insecure ni for slapping pamilerin, what if Buhari says he wants to slap all the people that has been bad mouthing him. Davido would have received his size te te pic.twitter.com/K3aUAKQKaF — the normal weirdo (@jurstinnie) June 10, 2019

@Peruzzi_VIBES u slapped @thepamilerin because he said teni is better u… Guy it's just so obvious that one of ur singles ain't gonna make it past seme border…@Peruzzi_VIBES hard guy,hard guy las las now he will say he was just trying to get attention..

U dunno whaiz goin on. pic.twitter.com/CrTe5mgN9f — Triple P🔔 (@Ipholwah1) June 10, 2019

Pamilerin receive hot slap because of personal opinion

Teni is better than Peruzzi. Valking when he sighted DJ Cuppy😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fIvHNmChLe — Olaitan😊🌹 (@_OlaitanThePlug) June 10, 2019

Skales went through hell on this street.. Skibii even faked his own death and was trolled anyhow on this app. Ordinary ‘Teni is better than Peruzzi’ reach for that Alapere Tpain to clean person pimples with slap. Twat — Someone's Son (@ShadeeSlim) June 10, 2019

