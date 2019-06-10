Peruzzi

By Jennifer Okundia

DMW’s artiste and singer Peruzzi is trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons. The 30 billion gang crew member reportedly slapped a guy named Pamilerin Adegoke for an old tweet he shared in January this year.

Pamilerin tweeted that Peruzzi released a single without featuring anyone in the song and so the music will not go far because the singer is not that good.

News making the rounds on social media reveals that Peruzzi ordered his bouncers to hold Pamilerin down before giving him a dirty slap on his face.

Pamilerin has since said he will get back at Peruzzi for the assault meted out on him.

See some reactions on twitter below…

Pamilerin Adegoke