Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold has buried his father but in a moving tribute to the old man, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, who was a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in Lagos State, the singer wrote:

“I feel a great sense of loss to officially announce that after we fought so hard, my father passed on the 27th of May, 2019,” he wrote.

“My father was a GREAT man. He has always been the man I’ve looked up to. Growing up, I watched him work so hard for so little. He was very honest and has never been interested in shortcuts.

“Hard work and integrity meant everything to him. My father. I will always remember, what he said in this statement: “I’ve been in service far too long to let quick money ruin my reputation”. This was my Father.

“He is forever to be remembered as a teacher. My teacher. We all know that teachers weren’t big earners but my dad would ensure we always had everything we ever needed.”

“My Dad was so loving towards me. My father often wanted me to toughen up, it’s funny because he was the opposite tender and sentimental about me and my sisters.

“Sadly, I was not done making him proud, there are dreams I had with him in the picture, I don’t know guys, I really wasn’t done.

“I find little solace in something I read today. “God knows how to write straight on crooked lines” This area is very crooked for me, these are depths of grief that I have never dived. But God…God will figure it out.

“I thank you all for your prayers, your support, your kind words. None of them has gone unnoticed. I pray the love you’ve shown me will be accorded you in your time of need.

“To my Dad, the greatest man I will ever know in this life and the next, sun re o! Adieu, Papa. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

