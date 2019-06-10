The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal commenced sitting on Monday with Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba as the new replacement for Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Garuba, who is the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division appeared during the sitting with a five-man panel as the new chairman of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

In his welcome address, the new chairman of the panel said what he intends to do is a call over of the petitions to enable the tribunal to schedule them for hearing because he is just joining the panel, Channels Television reports.

He called for the cooperation of the parties as it is time bound and the time is already halfway and there is need to prudently ensure the cases are heard.

He added that he will do everything to expeditiously hear the petitions in line with the laid down laws.

Justice Bulkachuwa on Wednesday, May 22, withdrew from the tribunal for personal reasons after it dismissed an application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, asking her to recuse herself from the tribunal.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

