Portugal’s Ronaldo with UEFA Nations League trophy

Twitterati last night began a comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi, on who is the better GOAT(Greatest Of All Times), after Portugal won the maiden UEFA Nations League trophy.

Although Ronaldo, who captained Portugal, did not score in the finals against Netherlands, Twitterati felt he is more accomplished than Messi, winning 31 career trophies, two of them with his country and 14 different trophies with four clubs

Messi, so far has no national trophy to show, although he has won 34, all with Barcelona.

Here are some of the Twitter threads on the two players:

And this from ESPN FC:

And this makes the comparison more graphic:

We also invite you to pass your verdict: Who is the better GOAT, Messi or Ronaldo?