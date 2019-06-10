Twitterati last night began a comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi, on who is the better GOAT(Greatest Of All Times), after Portugal won the maiden UEFA Nations League trophy.

Although Ronaldo, who captained Portugal, did not score in the finals against Netherlands, Twitterati felt he is more accomplished than Messi, winning 31 career trophies, two of them with his country and 14 different trophies with four clubs

Messi, so far has no national trophy to show, although he has won 34, all with Barcelona.

Here are some of the Twitter threads on the two players:

Before Cristiano Ronaldo debuted for Portugal Finals reached: 0 . After Cristiano Ronaldo debuted for Portugal Finals reached: 3.

Won: 2. 🏆🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/YstIfucyvI — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 9, 2019

Portugal never won a trophy without Ronaldo.

Argentina never won a trophy with Messi.

The only difference between with two goats. pic.twitter.com/kkLwcEZpOL — AA (@thatfootylife_) June 9, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:

3 Finals Played

2 Win 🏆🏆🏅🏅

1 Lost MESSI Played Four Finals and Lost all Four. pic.twitter.com/McwnMsrV85 — 🔴Jesse🔴🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@IamcalledJesse) June 9, 2019

And this from ESPN FC:

How many trophies have you won with Portugal, @Cristiano? pic.twitter.com/73nemTuE2r — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2019

Messi once again proved he is the best DOMESTIC PLAYER. He became the top goalscorer of La Liga. Won La Liga. Nothing outside of Spain. Ronaldo went from Spain to Italy. Won 2 trophies with Juventus, being the top scorrer and assister. And won 2nd trophy with Portugal. My GOAT! pic.twitter.com/62027Kg8Cj — DANNYƎL (@DannyelRMCF) June 9, 2019

Ronaldo with Portugal vs Messi with Argentina 😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/7DdPHqlwZw — Zay J☆ (@tertiary_kay) June 9, 2019

King Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, the First of His Name, King of Europe, the Conqueror of Leagues, the Rightful and ONE TRUE G.O.A.T. Loogunofe #NationsLeague #Portugal pic.twitter.com/IQ3z4bbQeQ — Ibrahim Ganiu (@olhlhuwahsheun7) June 9, 2019

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC

🏆🏆🏆 PL

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 UCL

🏆 Club World Cup 🇪🇸 #RealMadrid

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UCL

🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup

🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆 Copa del Rey

🏆🏆 Supercopa

🏆🏆 Super Cup 🇮🇹 #Juventus

🏆 Serie A

🏆 Supercoppa 🇵🇹 #Portugal

🏆 Euros

🏆 Nations League 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8PwyL1NOSe — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 9, 2019

And this makes the comparison more graphic:

CAREER TROPHIES: 🏆31: Cristiano Ronaldo

✔️Won 1️⃣4️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won with Country + 4 Clubs

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇮🇹 Juventus 🏆34: Lionel Messi

✔️Won 6️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won All with one club

🇪🇸 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/XxUavDiM6E — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) June 9, 2019

We also invite you to pass your verdict: Who is the better GOAT, Messi or Ronaldo?

