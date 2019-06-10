A persistent severe drought has forced many residents out of their homes in Hatkarwadi, a stony hillside outback ringed by forests in India.

The harsh weather, which has lasted for three years, according to the BBC reports, has had debilitating effects on lives in the village.

Acute shortage of water, severe heat, sickness and the likes have made those still agile like the men and youths to flee the village, leaving the aged and women behind to endure the sufferings.

Below are some of the images from the drought-hit village, courtesy of the BBC:

