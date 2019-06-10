R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, exchanging greetings with members of House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke; Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila during the APC Caucus meeting, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Monday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle), exchanging pleasantries with Senator Ahmed Lawan (left) while Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State watches with admiration during the APC Caucus meeting, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Monday.
R-L: Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello and Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during the APC Caucus meeting, at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, on Monday.
Related
Join the conversation