Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Monday inaugurated the Oyo 9th Assembly and sought for cordial working relationship for the development of the state.

In his address after the induction of the 32 state House of Assembly members at the hallowed chamber of the assembly, Makinde noted that the legislature is the backbone of any democracy.

According to him, the legislature is the only arm of government that has all members duly elected by the people.

He stressed that the state would not move forward if different arms of government failed to work together.

“This is why I am using this opportunity to implore you to work with us, putting the interests of the good people of Oyo state who elected us, first.

“As we expect the legislature to carry out its oversight functions diligently, we will respect the autonomy of the legislative arm of government and sustain the doctrine of separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” he said.

He further stressed that strong institutions are built when the legislature makes laws and the executive ensures that the laws are properly executed.

He promised to assent to bills sent from the assembly in the shortest possible time and hoped that the lawmakers would deliberate on executive bills on a timely manner too.

Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, (Ibarapa East) emerged the Speaker of the 9th Oyo Assembly.

