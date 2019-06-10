The Lagos State government has assured the National Youth Service Corp ( NYSC) of its support to ensure full utilisation of corp members, both in their welfare and infrastructure provision.

Giving the assurance during the Courtesy visit to his office on Monday, Governor Babajide Sanwwo-Olu, while commending the NYSC management, led by the Director-General of the corp, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, for visiting him, assured that government would do all within its power to support the scheme.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the support became imperative for the fact that the future of Nigeria lied partly on the contribution of the corp members.

“The contributions of these corp members are of great significance, especially, during the general elections and other national engagements. Apart from utilising their skills, Lagos will also support the teaching of entrepreneur ship experiences, coupled with engaging them in public service as occasion will demands”, he said.

Hamzat also gave the assurance that Sanwo-Olu’s administration would partner with the NYSC in all the necessary endeavours.

On the request for the new orientation camp made by NYSC director-general, the Deputy Governor tasked him to engage professionals among the corp members, especially, those with engineering and architectural training to come up with the design for the proposed orientation camp.

Besides, he stated that the welfare of corp members would be improved upon.

Earlier, the NYSC boss urged Lagos to look into the issue of employment for youth corp members, and the need to speed up the construction of new orientation camp, with the necessary facilities, among others.

