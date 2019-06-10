Organisers of the maiden Lagos Media Marathon have appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to sustain the renewed culture of road races and marathons in the state.

Tony Ubani, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Media race made the appeal on Monday in Lagos, saying that the state has been blessed with another visionary leader going by the developments in the governor’s first few days in office.

“Lagos, with its Bronze medal is already on the calendar of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the yearly Lagos Marathon is ranked among the top in the world, with the large volume of participants it commands.

“I will like the new Lagos State Governor to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, by further promoting marathons and road races, which have further made Lagos visible on the world’s sports map.

“Aside from the health benefits, the tourism and economic gains from marathons and road races are enormous and should be further explored by the new Lagos State government.

“With Lagos now at the forefront of marathons and road races in Nigeria and beyond, we are confident that our new governor will keep the flag flying and even take this to the next level,” he said in a statement.

Ubani revealed that preparations were in top gear for the Lagos Media Marathon and the new governor will be accorded the honour of flagging off this historic race, billed to take place later in the year.

“We are working hard to make this race a memorable one, we have also resolved that His Excellency will be the one to flag off the race.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu is the only gubernatorial candidate that personally interfaced with the Sports Writers Association and the general sports community in Lagos during his campaign.

“For me, his actions, even before coming into office, suggest better days for sports in the Centre of Excellence, as we count on the state government for all the support we can get for this Media race.

“With what we have seen so far; especially with the visionary leadership displayed within his first few days in office, we are very positive of getting it right from this first edition,” Ubani added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

