The Kwara Government has shifted activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day in the state to Friday June 14.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to the governor Mr Rafiu Ajakaye on Monday in Ilorin.

“This to enable State Governors, including Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the invitation of the Federal Government, to join Mr President and over 80 foreign leaders and dignitaries at the inaugural national commemoration of the day in Abuja.

“What this means is that the event slated for the Metropolitan Square and State Banquet in Ilorin will now hold on Friday, June 14, instead of Wednesday June 12.

“Kwara will nonetheless observe the national holiday slated for June 12 as earlier announced by the Federal Government. There will be no new holiday on Friday,” Ajakaye said.

He noted that many other states are also changing their schedule of the events in order to join President Muhammadu Buhari at the inaugural June 12 commemoration in Abuja.

“We urge the Kwara public and all invitees (from outside Kwara) to the events to please take note of this slight change in the schedule,” he added.

