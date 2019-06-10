Unidentified gunmen have killed about 100 people in a village in the central part of Mali, the country’s Ministry of Defence said.

The attack was carried out on Sunday in Dogon village in central Mali, a local mayor said on Monday.

Fighting between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders has killed hundreds since January, including an attack on Ogossagou village in March in which over 160 Dogon were killed by gunmen, one of the worst acts of violence in the West African country’s recent history.

The killings drew condemnation from the United Nations which dispatched human rights experts to investigate the massacre, seen as one of the worst acts of bloodshed in a country beset by ethnic and Jihadist violence.

The attack, in which women and children were burned in their homes by gunmen, escalated a conflict between Dogon hunters and Fulani herders that killed hundreds of civilians in 2018 and is spreading across the Sahel, the arid region between the Sahara desert to the north and Africa’s savannas to the south.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

