Here are the faces of eight of the nine Boko Haram terrorists, who constituted the group’s media team.The Nigerian army announced today that its men have annihilated the group and the so called Islamic State West African Province(ISWAP) has admitted to the multiple hits, .

According to the army, the media group was known for its online propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate.

The army gave the names of the members of the group as: Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi, Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri, Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri, Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi, Abu Musa al-Camerooni, Ahmed al-Muhajir, Abu Ali al-Bamawi, Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi and

Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.

Let’s hope the terror group would not quickly build another team to mount propaganda against our troops.



