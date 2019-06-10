Former Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Timipre Sylva has said that Nigeria’s economic development depends on the growth of entrepreneurship in the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sylva expressed this on the sideline of the launch of Cake O’clock, a cake bakery in Abuja.

He said that the government could not solely provide jobs for the citizens.

“Nigeria’s development will depend on the growth of entrepreneurship, because if you look at the job numbers, jobs created by entrepreneurs and the private sector are more than those created by government.

“There is huge unemployment problem in Nigeria, and I think that unemployment problem can only be solved by entrepreneurship.”

According to a November report by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment numbers increased by nearly 30 per cent in 2018 to 16 million.

Another two million were also expected to be unemployed at the end of the year in review.

The former governor urged the country to encourage the growth of entrepreneurship and advised youths to also show interest in it for the government to develop the sector.

He also urged youths to look for entrepreneurship opportunities in other areas if “they think hard enough”.

“That is also another problem we have with entrepreneurship among Nigerians. Once Nigerians see a thing succeed, everyone wants to do the exact same thing.

“People should look for other areas to create. There are thousands of opportunities in the country, and I believe every young person interested in entrepreneurship will find a niche, if they think hard enough.”

