Oladapo David Oyebanjo, a.k.a Dbanj said he has recovered his gold chain, lost on his flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Sunday, his 39th birthday.

Dbanj announced the recovery in a tweet Monday afternoon:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to use this medium to thank the management and crew of Aero Contractors @flyaero for helping to find my missing chain. Perfect bday Gift #VisibleHope . Indeed Good and honest people still Dey. I’m Sending Mngt through OooSssHhhEee… 💵💵🎁🎁 — D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) June 10, 2019

On Sunday, he had alerted his fans about the missing gold chain on an Aero flight.

The loss appeared to have dampened the Kokomaster’s birthday celebration as he promised a reward for the recovery of the chain.

“This morning on my AERO flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos, I left my my DB Records neck chain on my seat on the Flight . Anyone who finds it should please call Seyi on 0809-259-3122. A handsome reward awaits the person. God bless you!💵💵💵”.

Well everything has ended well as the star can now cruise around town in his new Roll Royce Phantom V111, which he specially bought as a birthday treat.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

