Hip-hop artiste, Davido has raised the alarm over attempt to hack his Twitter account.

He has asked his numerous fans to beware of tweets on his account that might not emanate from him.

“Someone is trying to hack my Twitter, so all should beware of tweets. Please,” he tweeted.

Someone is trying to hack my Twitter , so all should beware of tweets . Please — Davido (@iam_Davido) June 8, 2019

