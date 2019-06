‘Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy,’ she captioned the picture.

‘Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales.’

American rapper Cardi B displayed pictures of her swollen feet as she continues recovering from plastic surgery and this has thrown social media into a frenzy.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp