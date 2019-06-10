The Ondo State Government has set up a task force to check the spate of car snatching in Akure and other parts of the state.

Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Security matters, made the disclosure while speaking with Government House correspondents in Akure on Monday.

He said that Gov. Akeredolu had directed that the task force be supervised by Dr Adedoyin Odebowale, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties.

“The task force will intercept all vehicles with covered plate numbers, all tinted vehicles without police permit, and other private vehicles with Ondo State Government plate numbers,” he said.

Also, Dr Adedoyin Odebowale, SSA on Special Duties, said the task force would move out immediately to enforce the ban on covered plate numbers.

He explained that only two public officers, namely the governor and his deputy, were exempted from the ban on covered plate numbers.

“All vehicles bearing Ondo State Government plate numbers which,do not belong to us, will be confiscated.

“Go and get a permit to tint your glass or go and remove the tint now.

“We are equally going to extend this to Okada riders immediately; nobody will be permitted to ride any unregistered commercial motorcycle.

“Any Okada rider, who is unknown to us or is without any form of identification, will not be permitted.

“We are also using this medium to appeal to the public to let us know, cooperate with us to give information on nefarious people with dark designs for the state,” he said.

